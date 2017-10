Enjoy watching Will & Grace and support the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP). Join us at Papacito Nashville to watch Will & Grace each Thursday at 8 p.m. - we'll offer Drink Specials (1/2 priced bottled beer, margaritas and sangria), and donate $1.00 of each drink sold to TEP. After the show, stick around and watch a LIVE FaceBook broadcast recap show with Out & About Nashville.