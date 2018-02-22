Youth 'pitch night' an opportunity for high school entrepreneurs to present their best ideas

Bohnd Bracelets will be hosting a Pitch Night for Nashville High School entrepreneurs at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center on Sunday, February 25th from 5 - 7 p.m.

At this open to the public event, attendees pay $10 entry fee, receive a meal, and hear from students pitching their ideas. It might be a service project, it might be an app, or even a coffee social enterprise that raises money for students to go to college. The attendees will then vote for their favorite, and the entrepreneur with the winning idea will receive all of the money collected at the door + a micro-grant provided by 10% of Bohnd company profits.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Last year's pitch event saw 7 students pitch to an audience of more than 100 attendees. Greg August of Coffe4College, a social enterprise that strives to help students decrease their college fees by selling bags of coffee, took home $500.

This Pitch Night will be held in conjunction with two local sponsors: Oasis Venture, an organization that guides youth through a 16-week curriculum in entrepreneurship, and Rodizio Grill, who will provide the event's catering.

Check out a recap of the previous Pitch Night.

About Bohnd Bracelets:

Bohnd Bracelets is an athletic wristband company based in Nashville, TN. The two-piece gameday bracelet allows you to support your favorite team, whether they play at home or away. 10% of all bracelet profits are donated to help fund micro-grants for local students.

About the Founders:

Cody and Jeremy were able to get Bohnd Bracelets off the ground after winning a few pitch competitions during their undergraduate careers.They realized that a small amount of money in the right hands can make a huge impact, and thus want to give that same opportunity to students who have great ideas.