The world's largest 'undie run' is back!

On Saturday hundreds of Nashville locals will run the streets in just their underwear to raise money for the Children's Tumor Foundation.

The Valentine’s-themed event includes a 1 mile fun run and a massive party with proceeds going directly towards a great cause. Cupid's Undie Run is the world's largest undie run that takes place across 38 cities annually.

The festivities begin at noon, Saturday February 18th, and runs through 4pm. Meet up at Dick's Last Resort on 2nd Avenue. According to the official website, a costume contest will take place before the fun run and an "earned" open bar runs throughout the afternoon.

Be sure to register before Saturday.

Of course you don't need to strip down to YOUR undies in order to participate. Check out the photos from last year's event. And check out this list of the top 10 "undie run" FAQs.

Photo from 2016 Nashville Undie Run by Kenton Maxwell