WIN tickets to see the Nashville Rep's POSTERITY

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the new Nashville Repertory Theatre play, POSTERITY. The show runs February 11 through the 25 and these tickets are for opening night, live onstage at Tennessee Performing Arts Center's (TPAC) Johnson Theater.

How do you wish to be remembered?

Inspired by the real-life meeting of playwright Henrik Ibsen and sculpture Gustav Vigeland, POSTERITY imagines their conversations and confrontations as they weigh if it is best to be known by the world for an incredible body of work, or as a kind and sincere person by those closest to you.

Note: This production contains partial, brief nudity.

For more information and to buy tickets online: https://nashvillerep.org/posterity

Photo at top: Patrick Waller and Ruth Cordell, by Michael Scott Evans

Interior photo: Chip Arnold, by Michael Scott Evans