WIN tickets to see Eddie George in 'A Raisin in the Sun'

The Nashville Repertory Theatre's production of A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry will hit the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Johnson Theater March 25th through April 15th and you could win a pair of tickets to opening night!

See Eddie George in this classic American play that made history as the first script written by an African America woman to appear on Broadway.

It’s 1958 and three generations of the Younger family live together in a small, shabby rental apartment. The arrival of a life insurance check offers life-changing possibilities for them, but they must choose how to best spend the money. Whose dream will be realized and whose will be deferred?

Photo: Tamiko Robinson Steele and Eddie George, photographed by Shane Burkeen