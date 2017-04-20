WIN tickets to see Bianca Del Rio at TPAC

Out and About Nashville
Bianca Del Rio, the season 6 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is a self-professed “clown in a gown.” This hilariously hateful comic is known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humor, but her victims hardly have time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic. Besides, Bianca is quick to point out that she’s the biggest joke of all.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to her performance at TPAC's James K. Polk Theater on June 4.

Tickets are available now online, and/or you can enter to win a pair of tickets here...

 

 

 

 

