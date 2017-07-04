WIN tickets to Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC feat. Nile Rodgers

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC feat. Nile Rodgers LIVE in concert!
Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed bands - Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers - on the 2054 – The Tour when they stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 17!
Amping up the summer fun, 2054 - The Tour, traveling across 20+ North American cities this summer, will feature special seating toward the front of the stage with additional space to encourage audiences to dance the night away! With multiple #1 hit singles between Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, 2054 - The Tour will feature non-stop entertainment from two of America's most legendary musical groups.
"Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove," said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. "Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!"
"There was a time when we could only dream of 'seeing' Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits," stated Nile Rodgers of CHIC.
Don’t Miss 2054 - THE TOUR
Tickets: http://bit.ly/2054Tour
July 12 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
July 13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
July 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
July 22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
July 23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
July 26 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
August 4 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
August 5 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 9 - Washington DC - Verizon Center
August 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PGP Paints Arena
August 11 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
August 13 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
August 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 18 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
August 19 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
August 22 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Comments