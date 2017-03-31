WIN tickets to the Downtown Home Tour

The Nashville Downtown Partnership's 14th Annual Downtown Home Tour is where historic and modern mingle to deliver a neighborhood like no other, and every week O&AN is giving away a pair of tickets! Each Friday at noon between now and the tour, we will randomly select a winner among the entries.

The tour showcases living spaces in historic and rehabbed buildings along with homes in brand new projects. Get an exclusive look at a variety of properties within the city's downtown neighborhood!

Do you want to check out unique and livable residential spaces? Are you interested in learning about the downtown lifestyle? Do you enjoy exploring new decor ideas? Are you looking for a place to purchase or rent? This home tour is for you!

Downtown Home Tour

Sunday, April 23

1 pm - 6 pm