WIN tickets to the CHURCH STREET BLOCK PARTY

Sunday September 3

August 29, 2017   Comments

The first ever Church Street Block Party is coming this Labor Day weekend, on Sunday September 3rd from 3:00—11:00PM.

... and we have four pair of tickets to give away!

Enter for your chance to win. All drawn at random, three winners will receive a pair of General Admission tickets to the event and one lucky winner will receive two VIP passes. Enter now!

Tickets are still available for purchase, if you just can't wait to get your hands on some. See our original article for more information on the event.

 

 

 

 

 

