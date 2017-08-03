WIN three reissued albums from Pet Shop Boys

Enter to win reissued versions of Nightlife, Release, and Fundamental — the first three releases from the Pet Shop Boys' CATALOGUE: 1985-2012 — a landmark series of remastered Parlophone studio albums packaged with “Further Listening” albums of additional and previously unreleased material!



Nightlife, their darkly orchestrated collaboration with producers Rollo, Craig Armstrong and David Morales, originally released in 1999, is reissued with two “Further Listening” discs, including exclusive, unreleased tracks such as “Tall Thin Men” and “For All Of Us” as well as demo versions of “Vampires,” “Call Me Old-Fashioned,” and “Radiophonic.”



Release, featuring Johnny Marr on guitar, also comes with two “further listening” albums of additional tracks including unreleased songs “Motoring,” “The Night Is A Time To Explore Who You Are,” “Run, Girl, Run,” and “Reunion,” as well as previously-unreleased John Peel versions of “A Powerful Friend” and “If Looks Could Kill,” as well as a previously-unreleased cover version of Gilbert O’Sullivan’s “Alone Again, Naturally” featuring Elton John.



Fundamental, their magnificent Trevor Horn-produced album will feature a 22-track “further listening” album of additional material including demos of unreleased songs such as “Ring Road,” “One-way Street,” and “Dancing In The Dusk,” alongside previously-unreleased mixes and remixes.



Each album is available on 180-gram vinyl, as well as on CD and digitally.



The Nightlife, Release, and Fundamental reissues are available now: http://www.petshopboysshop.co.uk/



