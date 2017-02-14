What is 'Community Supported Agriculture?'

The Nashville Farmers Market (NFM) and Local Table Magazine will host the third Annual Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair at the Nashville Farmers Market (900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Nashville) on Saturday, February 25th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event is free and gives the public a chance to meet farmers, discuss individual growing methods, harvest schedules and pick up locations. General information on what Community Supported Agriculture is and how it works will be available. The public will then be given a chance to meet one on one with local CSA farmers servicing the Nashville area.



Each farmer will have a booth with photos of their farms, lists of the products they grow, how they grow and where they have their pick ups. There are several different CSA models in the Nashville area and this will give the public a chance to find the one that fits them and their families.



This is a great opportunity for Davidson and Williamson County residents and those who work in Nashville and to meet and choose their own farmer for the upcoming growing season.

For more information see the Nashville Farmers Market website.