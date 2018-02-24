WATCH: Trans activist Mara Keisling speaks in Nashville

Mara Keisling, the Executive Director of the Washington, D.C.-based National Center for Transgender Equality, visited Nashville recently.

She spoke at length regarding the issues facing trans people at the federal government level, and pointed out the impressive inroads the trans community had made prior to this current administration, emphasizing that it will be better again.

"There is nothing good about the Trump administration," she said. "But... if there's a bright side, it is that all of the people who do social justice, all of the people who represent marginalized people, all of the people who care about healthcare, care about immigration, who care about all of these things, we're all working together and supporting each other in ways that I've never seen. I think all of our hearts were in it before, but now we understand when somebody is attacked, we all just have to be there. So when there was a Muslim ban, I was there. When the trans military ban happened, the Muslim advocates were with us. Planned Parenthood was with us. When they tried to defund Planned Parenthood, we were there for that. And we are all standing with each other and we are making it really, really hard to be the Trump administration."

After she spoke, O&AN's Julie Chase caught up with Keisling for a one-on-one conversation...

