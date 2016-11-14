Watch the new MiGay y JotaQu promo video

Twenty-three year old Franklin resident Jose Miguel García Aceves — a/k/a MiGay — approached us last week regarding his newest venture: MiGay y JotaQu, a "mostly Spanish" video series he's producing with a cohost named Jotaqu.

"I'm a gay Mexican guy raised in Franklin, Tennessee," he said in an email. "I am 23 years old, I do photography, I write comedy and I'm a bartender. I recently moved back from Nebraska I was there for 2 years. I am a cannabis activist, I am a Black Lives Matter activist, I'm Mexican/American. I have double nationality. I'm here to represent for my people: the gays, the pot heads, the Mexicans, the blacks, the whites, the animals, the country people, etc. How am I going to do it ? I write comedy! I'm going to bring the world together with love!"

"We have filmed a few videos already we did a Mannequin challenge in the streets of downtown Nashville," he said. "My video manager wants me to do a video with the title 'Bitch I'm Back' and that's when I plan on doing drag, have prostitutes, Mexican families, beaten females, etc. I want to show that it's just the cover to the amazing book of our life. I have a lot of great messages."

Watch the promotional video (below) or the "Titan Up!" Donald Trump post-election man-on-the-street interview.