WATCH: film screening Q&A 'The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson'

After the MTSU screening of the film The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson, Dr. Marisa Richmond from the Department of History, and Women & Gender Studies program led a conversation about the film, including the tracking of transgender hate crimes in America.

"Until the adoption of the Shepard Byrd Hate Crimes Act in 2009 the federal government wasn't tracking [hate crimes against trans people]," she said, "and the states like Tennessee for instance does not have transgender people in the state hate crimes law so the state has never tracked that until the federal law required states start to do so. That's what's been lacking, is the lack of evidence, the lack of tracking data."

Watch the full Q&A here...