WATCH: the debut performance of The Major Minors

"This is literally our very first performance ever."

Nashville in Harmony Artistic Director Don Schlosser introduced a new youth choir — The Major Minors — on Friday December 1st to a festive crowd assembled at Trinity Episcopal Church in Winchester, Tennessee.

From there, he walked the audience through a short history on the mother organization.

"Nashville in Harmony is a chorus in Nashville for LGBT people and their allies," he said. "It was formed fourteen years ago as an initiative of the First Unitarian Universalist Church to try to bring the gay and straight communities together in some way. The first season they had a group not much larger than this. Nineteen singers. The first year they had no sopranos, but they got them off the ground and now we're singing with about 120 so we've had a glorious history of doing the work."

"Our mission through that time," he added, "has been to use music to build community and create social change."

Watch the premiere performance of The Major Minors: