Victory Fund fundraiser supports LGBT candidates

The Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund is an LGBT advocacy group dedicated to working to elect LGBT leaders to public office. It is the group’s main premise that by electing members of our community to every level of office, we can change the political landscape to work for positive change.

According to their mission, “Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender office holders are our clearest and most convincing champions for true equality. As leaders in government, they become the face and voice of a community. They challenge the lies of extremists and speak authentically about themselves, their families and their community.”

The group has been working toward that mission since its inception in 1991, and it has helped elect thousands of LGBT people to public office through offering training and support for candidates and developing potential candidates for political office.

This—as everything in politics—takes resources, not the least of which being money. Each year, across the country, local supporters of the Victory Fund across the country host champagne receptions to raise money for the cause.

This year’s Nashville event, “Bubbles and Biscuits,” was originally scheduled for November, but was postponed until December 4 out of respect for the legacy of Betty Nixon and her memorial service, which conflicted with the original date. This also lead to a change of venue, with the event being held at the George Jones Museum.