Vendors bring out their best for TASTE

The Nashville LGBT Chamber hosted over 300 guests at TASTE, a benefit to raise funds to support the chamber's mission, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nissan Stadium, with the iconic downtown Nashville skyline in the background. Event proceeds will provide education, resources, and advocacy for LGBT business owners and professionals.

The Chamber's signature annual event, TASTE, featured more than two dozen food and beverage vendors this year. Some of the samples offered included shrimp & grits, lamb chop, braised pork belly, strawberry margarita, fish tacos, and so much more.

Awards were presented in 9 different categories:

Best Food Presentation - Trattoria Il Mulino Best Booth Decor - Boundry Catering & Events Best Beer - Bell’s Beer Best Wine - The Chef and I Best Cocktail - Short Mountain Distillery Best Appetizer - A Catered Affair Best Dessert - Jeni’s Ice Cream Best Entree - Gringo’s Tacos People’s Choice - Sinema

“I was impressed with the commitment from the vendors,” said Lisa Howe, Executive Director. “We could not have this event without them, and they brought their best dishes, high energy, and added to the beauty of the room. The food and beverage vendors are the stars of this event.”

Greg Cason, the event’s chairperson, added, “TASTE allows us to raise money for our Foundation, but it also allows us to accomplish our mission as the Chamber by connecting LGBT-friendly businesses with potential customers, clients, and partners. Guests and vendors leave the event trusting these brands and wanting to do business with them and spend money with them.”

Carrie Crawford, from People’s Choice Award winner, Sinema, said, “We get more return from this event than the larger tasting events. We keep coming back to TASTE because of its authenticity, and we get to interact with patrons who are truly appreciative of our presence at the event and support of the community.”

TASTE: A Benefit for Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce was organized by Greg Cason (chair), Lisa Howe, Clayton Klutts, Amy Parker, Ron Sanford, Jennifer Austin, Jerry Callaghan, Ron Snitker and Joe Woolley. Nissan is the presenting sponsor of TASTE, and other sponsors include Anode, Classic Events and Tent Rental, Comcast, and Dell.