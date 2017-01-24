UPDATED: It's time for the Nashville Predators' second annual PRIDE NIGHT

For the second year in a row, the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators will host a unique LGBT Pride Night at one of its home games in February.

Last year the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce collaborated with the Predators to organize an event publicly acknowledging support from the LGBT and ally community of Middle Tennessee, and on Thursday February 23 they'll do it again.

On that evening the Predators will play the Colorado Avalanche. The puck drops at 7pm. As with last year, attendees are welcome to join the LGBT Chamber at Bridgestone Arena for its February 'Brewing Up Business' networking event.

There are two ticket options available, both of which include a donation to the LGBT Chamber Foundation. The first is a lower level ticket, priced at $56 (an $89+ value) , and the second is an upper level ticket, priced at $31 (a $39+ value). For phone orders, call Dan Althoff at 615-770-2043 or order online: www.nashvillepredators.com/pride and be sure to enter the promo code PRIDE at the prompt.

NOTE: you must purchase tickets with the discount code before February 9th to have access to the sections reserved for Pride.

See the Facebook Event page for updated info. To order online, use this link: www.nashvillepredators.com/pride and enter promo code PRIDE.

See also: Nashville Predators welcome LGBT fans (from 2016)

Photo from 2016 Pride Night with the Predators