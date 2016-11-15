Transgender Day of Remembrance 2016

International Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs every November around the world, and it is a time when the transgender community and allies gather together to remember the victims of hate and violence based on gender identity and gender expression.

The violence against trans people must stop.

The recent discovery of a body murdered in West Nashville — identified only as an "African American male dressed as a woman (and later identified as a gay man named Deon Brown) — underscores the need to highlight violence against trans people.

The Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition has compiled this list of Transgender Day of Remembrance services across Tennessee. (Please consider supporting the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition with your financial support.)



Wednesday, November 16, 8:30 pm

Community Town Hall Meeting

Foundation Hall, Tennessee Tech University

242 East 10th Street

Cookeville, TN

https://www.facebook.com/events/331870290511933/



Saturday, November 19, 5:00 pm CST

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Middle Tennessee State University Library

Murfreesboro, TN

https://www.facebook.com/events/2012310148995616/



Sunday, November 20, 6:00 pm EST

Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

136 Bob Jobe Road

Johnson City, TN b37615

https://www.facebook.com/events/327927580908654/

Sunday, November 20, 7:00 pm EST

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga

3224 Navajo Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37411

https://www.facebook.com/events/356676344678128/



Sunday, November 20, 6:00 pm CST

TDOR Community Open Mic Potluck

First Presbyterian Church

20 North Dixie Avenue

Cookeville, TN 38510

https://www.facebook.com/events/639508672887483/





Sunday, November 20, 6:00 pm CST

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Belmont United Methodist Church

Nashville, TN 37212

https://www.facebook.com/events/652844251543344/

