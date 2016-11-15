Transgender Day of Remembrance 2016

International Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs every November around the world, and it is a time when the transgender community and allies gather together to remember the victims of hate and violence based on gender identity and gender expression.
The violence against trans people must stop.
The recent discovery of a body murdered in West Nashville — identified only as an "African American male dressed as a woman (and later identified as a gay man named Deon Brown) — underscores the need to highlight violence against trans people.
The Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition has compiled this list of Transgender Day of Remembrance services across Tennessee. (Please consider supporting the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition with your financial support.)
Wednesday, November 16, 8:30 pm
Community Town Hall Meeting
Foundation Hall, Tennessee Tech University
242 East 10th Street
Cookeville, TN
https://www.facebook.com/events/331870290511933/
Saturday, November 19, 5:00 pm CST
Transgender Day of Remembrance
Middle Tennessee State University Library
Murfreesboro, TN
https://www.facebook.com/events/2012310148995616/
Sunday, November 20, 6:00 pm EST
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church
136 Bob Jobe Road
Johnson City, TN b37615
https://www.facebook.com/events/327927580908654/
Sunday, November 20, 7:00 pm EST
Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga
3224 Navajo Drive
Chattanooga, TN 37411
https://www.facebook.com/events/356676344678128/
Sunday, November 20, 6:00 pm CST
TDOR Community Open Mic Potluck
First Presbyterian Church
20 North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville, TN 38510
https://www.facebook.com/events/639508672887483/
Sunday, November 20, 6:00 pm CST
Transgender Day of Remembrance
Belmont United Methodist Church
Nashville, TN 37212
https://www.facebook.com/events/652844251543344/
Comments