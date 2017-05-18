These kittens need short-term 'foster' homes

The Nashville animal shelter has seen an influx of kittens and is calling on the community for help.

Twenty-seven kittens arrived this past week. They are not yet old enough to be adopted and require short-term foster homes to care for them. Short-term foster families provide a temporary home for animals which will allow for them to be adopted at a later time. The average foster period is two to four weeks, and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) provides all required items for care during the foster period, including food if necessary.

The sudden influx of kittens coincides with "kitten season" which is currently at its peak. Kitten season is the time of year when cats give birth, usually in the spring, peaking in late spring or early summer and ending in fall. Kitten season is an annual challenge for shelters across the country.

"Fostering animals for MACC is a fun and rewarding way people in our pet-loving community can help their city shelter," said Rebecca Morris, the spokesperson for the city shelter. "Life circumstances may not allow people to adopt an animal, or another animal, but short-term fostering affords people the ability to give a home and save a life without a life-long commitment."

Those interested in fostering a kitten are encouraged to visit the shelter, located at 5125 Harding Place, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about fostering, visit the Metro Animal Care and Control website or email foster.macc@nashville.gov.

The easiest way to help reduce the overwhelming numbers of unwanted cats and kittens is to spay and neuter your own cat and encourage others to do the same.