TEP calls on 'our fellow Tenesseans' for support

The Tennessee Equality Project has drafted an open letter for all supportive Tennesseans, asking for support in the aftermath of last month's election and in the run-up to next month's legislative session.

As of this writing, the letter has reached 550 of the projected 1000 signatures.

The letter recounts recent attacks against LGBT Tennesseans:

A gay, gender nonconforming man was murdered. A transgender woman’s car was burned. The signs and doors of a church that affirms our community have been vandalized. A gay couple received a package with a knife sticking out and a message attached urging them to leave the state.

It concludes with a call for all Tennesseans, allies to speak out on behalf of their LGBT neighbors:

Now is a time for allies to speak out with us and we invite people of good will throughout the state to build a stronger, inclusive, welcoming Tennessee to meet our state’s common challenges together.

Sign the letter here.