Tennessee Transgender Journey Project brings internationally renowned artists to Nashville

DarkMatter, the transgender duo from New York City, is coming to Nashville.

The spoken word poetry duo, comprised of Alok Vaid-Menon and Janani Balasubramanian, will bring their show "#ItGetsBetter" to Wight Chapel at the Scarritt-Bennett Center on Friday February 26. The duo has brought the show across the world and will appear in Nashville thanks to activist organization Tennessee Transgender Journey Project (TNTJ).

DarkMatter are some of the most widely recognized and celebrated transgender artists and activists in the country. Alok and Janani are known for bringing attention to issues facing non-binary and gender non-conforming people. DarkMatter was recently part of the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, the Lincoln Center’s La Casita Festival, as well as the Queer International Arts Festival.

“We’re excited to bring our show to the South!" said Alok Vaid-Menon. "Transgender people in the South experience relentless violence and brutality, and still continue to be erased! It’s important now, more than ever, to educate ourselves and support the transgender movement!”

“We are excited to welcome DarkMatter to Nashville," said LaSaia Wade of TNTJ. "As a trans woman of color based in the South I know how difficult it can get here. Our communities need art to heal, and our allies need art to learn!”



