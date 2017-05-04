Tennesseans, supporters nationwide, urge Governor Haslam to veto LGBT Erasure bill

The LGBT Erasure bill has been delivered to the desk of Governor Haslam — reportedly it happened on Tuesday, May 2, which means he has 10 days, not including Sundays, to either sign it into law, veto it, or do nothing. In the meantime, LGBT supporters from around the state and the nation are urging the governor to veto it.

At this point, only a veto from the governor would keep the bill from becoming law.

It's important to note that it would still become law if the governor chooses to "do nothing" by the time the 10 day window passes.

According to the Tennessean, Haslam has vetoed just four bills in the six years of his term, one of which regarded LGBT people: the bill was a retaliatory measure targeting Vanderbilt University's decision to ensure non-discrimination in all campus organizations. Despite his veto, Haslam didn't agree with Vanderbilt's policy, deeming it "inappropriate for government to mandate the policies of a private institution."

Still, hope remains that the governor will veto the Erasure bill.

At a news conference Wednesday, the Tennessee Equality Project along with Human Rights Campaign presented both a 5000-name petition and Jim Obergefell, who called on the governor for a veto. Obergefell was the lead plaintiff in the case that met with the Supreme Court in 2015, which in turn granted marriage equality across the nation.

Other organizations including GLAAD, the ACLU-TN, the Music Business Association, and the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition have urged a veto from the governor.

The governor's office has hinted already that the bill — known as HB1111 in the House, and SB1085 in the Senate — may remain in place. Governor Haslam’s press secretary Jennifer Donnals has suggested both that the governor will likely not veto the bill but will review it as he does all bills that reach his desk. “The governor is deferred to the will of the legislature on this bill, but as he does with all legislation that is sent to his desk, he will review it in its final form before taking any action,” she said in an email.

In the meantime, The Lipstick Lounge has invited Governor Haslam to visit them at their establishment and meet with those who'll be directly affected by the passage of this law.

While the governor ponders his decision, the Tennessee Equality Project is urging supporters to continue contacting Haslam via telephone (615-741-2001) or email (use this online form) to tell him to veto the House Bill 1111 "because it is discriminatory and will lead to economic boycotts of Tennessee."