Support Nashville CARES when you shop at Walgreens

Customers at more than 70 local Walgreens locations will be able to donate to Nashville CARES by purchasing a scannable icon at checkout. Proceeds will benefit Nashville CARES’ mission of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. The option to donate to CARES will run through November 15.

Customers will be able to purchase a scannable icon in the amount of $1, $3 or $5. Participants will write their name on the Nashville CARES icon and it will be displayed at Walgreens.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 5,000 Middle Tennesseans are known to be living with HIV/AIDS. Nashville CARES annually serves around 55,000 Middle Tennesseans. CARES offers targeted prevention education, free and confidential HIV testing and support services for those at risk of or living with HIV. For additional information, visit NashvilleCARES.org.