Stirrup to host memorial for Clay Isaacs

Timmy Harkum and the staff at Stirrup Nashville have coordinated a community memorial for LGBT community member, prominent businessman, and longtime Stirrup patron Clay Isaacs.

Isaacs died of natural causes at his home on November 20. He was owner of Lumen Lamps, an award winning lamp store in Nashville.

The memorial will take place Saturday December 10 at Stirrup beginning at 5pm. According to Harkum, "We just put it out on Facebook, where we invited everyone and we're expecting a big turnout."

"Clay came into The Stirrup almost every day for nine years since we opened up," he said, "and before that he used to be a patron at The Chute. So I've seen him almost every day for the past fifteen years and he's made a great impact on all of our lives. It's just such a shock, you know, he's just gone. He's been around for a long time. He was a pillar of the community and it's just a real shock."

The idea for a memorial derived from his continued patronage at the Nashville establishment. Harkum also noted that a more formal memorial, unrelated to the one this weekend, is scheuled for January 8th. "We're all going to that, too," he said, "but we just wanted to do something now."

"He was the most gentle man you'll ever know," said Harkum. "He never had a harsh word for anybody. He came in around 5pm almost every day. You know, he got off work and he was just there. He’d come in here and just have some social time after work almost every day."

"He was only there for like an hour and a half, or two hours, a day but in that small time he made an impact on all of us."