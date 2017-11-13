Statewide film screenings, ceremonies highlight Transgender Day of Remembrance

This year's Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) will extend beyond an entire week as a number of film screenings travel across the state.

The film, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, is currently on Netflix. It documents the mysterious death of Johnson, a New York City trans activist in the 1970s/80s/90s who police initially determined died of suicide in 1993 but who's close friends agreed was murdered. With themes and issues of interest to LGBT people that spans four decades, the timing of the screenings is particularly relevant now. For more information, check out this AVClub review of the film and the film trailer below.

As of this writing there are three remaining screenings of the film across Tennessee.

Murfreesboro — November 15 at the MTSU Student Union Theater

Memphis — November 17 at the National Civil Rights Museum

Johnson City — November 20 at the ETSU Culp Center Auditorium

In Nashville, a TDOR service will take place at the Wightman Chapel in the Scarritt-Bennett Center. Doors open at 6:30 and service begins at 7pm.

In Knoxville, the Trans Empowerment Project of Knoxville will host a TDOR service downtown at Krutch Park from 6:30 to 8pm. For more information, see the Facebook Event page.

All of this information and much more is available on the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition Facebook page.