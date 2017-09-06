The Shania Twain 'Rock This Country' exhibit wows fans

One recent new exhibit at The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has country fans buzzing, Shania Twain: Rock This Country. This year-long exhibition documents the life and career of five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain in epic detail.

The exhibit follows the evolution of Twain’s career from her early days performing in Canadian bars to her recent appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in California. Twain has sold more albums than any other female country artist in history. Successful titles include her platinum-selling debut, Shania Twain; her Grammy-winning, double diamond-selling (RIAA certification for 20 million units) The Woman in Me; the top-selling album in history by a female country artist, Come on Over, and Twain's third consecutive diamond-selling album release, UP!

Twain is set to release NOW, her fifth full-length album on Mercury Nashville and her first album since 2002, on September 29. The album’s lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good” was released in June and further preview songs, "Poor Me," and "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed" followed.

"Shania Twain’s impact on country music is undeniable,” said museum CEO Kyle Young. "Her message of female empowerment and dynamic pop sound electrified country music. Her continued influence is evidenced by artists like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Kelsea Ballerini. We are pleased to feature Ms. Twain in this career-spanning exhibit."

Shania Twain: Rock This Country exhibition highlights include:

Hooded leather coat with fur trim and fringe, and fur-trimmed boots with Native American beadwork, worn on the cover of her self-titled 1993 debut album

Complete ensemble, including top hat, from 1999 music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Marc Bouwer leopard-print crop top and matching pants worn during Come On Over Tour (1998–99)

Marc Bouwer futuristic princess outfit, with faux-leather coat; diamond and rhinestone earrings; velvet bra and skirt embellished with diamonds and rhinestones; belt with rhinestones and beads; and patent leather and suede boots, worn for her Super Bowl XXXVII halftime performance (2003)

Outfit worn by Twain for her Stagecoach performance, including black top with multiple tiers of fringe, a body suit with fringe, crochet-pattern pants, and pumps, April 2017

Grammys for Best Country Song, "You're Still the One" (1998); Best Country Song, "Come One Over" (1999); Best Female Country Vocal Performance, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" (1999)

With an unduplicated collection of more than 2.5 million artifacts, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates its fiftieth anniversary in 2017. Twain’s exhibition follows the opening of an exhibit on contemporary superstar Jason Aldean. Upcoming subjects include Loretta Lynn and country music couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

For more information on this exhibit and other subjects of interest, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.