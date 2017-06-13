Resistance, a Pride-themed performance from Nashville in Harmony

Resistance is the unifying theme of the upcoming Nashville in Harmony​ show.

Recent challenges to LGBT progress demand a bold and unified message, and in their upcoming Pride show, the voices of Nashville in Harmony, 100 strong, raise songs that focus on building community and creating social change, including "Imagine" (The Beatles), "Larger than Life" (PinkZebra), "MLK" (U2), and the hit song from Jordan Smith (The Voice) "Stand in the light and be seen as we are."

Featured guests include alternative artist Steff Mahan​ and the Nashville in Harmony Youth Chorus in their debut appearance.

Nashville in Harmony is also proud to collaborate with the performance artists of Southern Word​. Through the literary and performing arts, Southern Word offers creative solutions for youth to build literacy and presentation skills, reconnect to their education and to their lives, and act as leaders in the improvement of their communities. Southern Word served more than 5,000 youth in 8 Tennessee counties last year through writing and music residencies, workshops, and events.

Nashville in Harmony is also proud to collaborate with performing artists from the Global Education Center, an anti-bias, multicultural education center that uses the arts of diverse cultures to highlight the commonalities of all people and to promote cross-cultural understanding and respect.

Raise your voice for equality and justice by standing with Nashville in Harmony.

Get your tix here: https://nashvilleinharmony.org/tickets/pride2017

Watch a preview of the performance here.