The Rainbow Connection: Forgiveness and Folk in February

A monthly listing of new releases by LGBT artists

February 16, 2018 Amy E. Hall   Comments

The Rainbow Connection, Out & About Nashville’s monthly arts and entertainment column, spotlights new books, records and novelty projects released by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBT family, as well as independent, queer artists worth following.  February features forgiveness by way of a folk artist.  Here are the details:

 

2/16Brandi Carlile releases By the Way, I Forgive You

Grammy-nominated folk/rock singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will drop her sixth studio LP on the 16th.

 

REWIND: RELEASES IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR WORTH REVIEWING

1/23Andrea Gibson released Take Me With You

Activist/poet Andrea Gibson – who will be performing at The High Watt on Feb. 21 – celebrated the release of her latest book, an illustrated, pocket-sized collection of some of her “greatest hits” focused on themes of love, the world and becoming.

 

