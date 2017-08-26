Police arrest accused McMillin Street gunman

Nashville police have arrested and charged the suspect in a Church Street area shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives charged 20-year-old Dariyon Thomas on Friday evening. Police report that he admitted to his involvement in the the August 12th shooting on the 200 block of McMillin Street that injured a man.

According to an earlier statement from Nashville PD, the 20-year-old gunshot victim and his 27-year-old partner were sitting in a vehicle when the suspect approached. He began a conversation with them and was allowed to sit with them in the car. After several minutes, he pulled a pistol and attempted to rob the victims. A struggle ensued inside and outside the car, then a single gun shot was fired striking the 20-year-old in the left side of the face in the eye. He was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and released.

Dariyon Thomas is charged with especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery, and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. His photo is being withheld pending lineups.

See also:

Nashville resident Brian Sullivan describes the scene at the shooting

Nashville police release video, description of McMillin Street gunman