Pink Panty Pulldown promises Valentines weekend fun

The Music City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invite you to come on down to Stirrup Nashville on February the 18th at 9:00 PM, for their 7th annual Pink Panty Pulldown!

Pink Panty Pulldown is an annual underwear auction and fashion show originally started in 2011 by Sister Wendy Yugitov. Now in its 7th year, the event has become one of the Sisters’ most popular events.

This year the event is being headed by Novice Sister Payda Play, who says she “is honored the Music City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have allowed me to Point this year’s Pink Panty Pulldown as my Novice Project.”

She also assured us that this will be the best one yet: “This year’s event is shaping up very nicely. We will follow the usual format the community has come to know and love: $10 beer bust, $1 Jell-O shots, and the live underwear auction. This year’s auction will feature Andrew Christian underwear, along with additional ‘grab bags.’ We will also be handing out 20% off coupons for one regular priced item at Pleasures Romance Boutique.”

Each year the Sisters work to outdo themselves for this event, and 2017 is no different. They have expanded their list of sponsors this year to include Stirrup, Pleasures Romance Boutique, and Ron Sanford Productions, to name a few.

As usual all of the proceeds from this fun-filled night of debauchery go to the Music City Sisters' Community Grant Fund. Monies from this fund are given to organizations within our community. Past recipients have included such organizations as Nashville CARES, The Oasis Center, Launchpad and countless others.