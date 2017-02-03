An overview of LGBT-oriented dating apps

With so many dating/social apps now available, it can be difficult to choose which one is best for you, so we here at O&AN are here to help! We test drove a selection of the many apps to provide a brief, and hopefully handy, guide to help you choose the best!

Many apps share certain common features, such as ways of filtering, ways to mark favorites and to block others, and of course ways of messaging and showing interest. It’s the how, as well as unique features, that separates the apps.

Grindr

One of the most popular male-oriented dating/social apps out there, and a general non-group-specific app. Grindr focuses more on users in your area, so chances are you won’t be getting messages from someone across the country. One of the most notable downsides to the app however are the bots—fake users advertising or trying to lure folks off the site. While Grindr has come a long way in removing them they are still plaguing the app.

Scruff

Just like the name implies, this app is more geared towards scruffy/hairy guys and their admirers. The app has a few notable features: the ability to send a “woof’ [a quick icebreaker to let someone know you’re interested], to see who has viewed your profile, and to add links to your social media as well as game accounts (PlayStation and Xbox ID’s only). The app also has a matching feature, and on the bottom of every profile is the option to choose whether you are interested or not. If you select that you are interested, and the other person has selected the same for you, you get a notification and can start a conversation.

Scruff has also implemented a new function to “reinvent gay travel,” which they call “Ventures.” You select a city that you are going to be visiting, and it connects you with local “ambassadors,” locals who know the city and have signed up to represent it. That way you can get great local advice on the city and gay culture there.

Scruff does have some downsides, however: features like full message history, and full search and filter functions, are unavailable to users who do not pay for the (expensive) upgraded version.

Growlr

A self-proclaimed “Bear Social Network” geared towards bears, bigger guys, and their admirers. One of the biggest advantages of the app is the multiple ways that it gives users to break the ice. The app has pre-constructed quick phrases or “Growls,” and a “would you like to meet for…” function to help its shyer users out. Growlr also has a space on a user’s page to upload a private 30 second video that you can share with other users at your discretion. Better at talking to people in person rather than online? Growlr has you covered with its bar tab, which will show you the gay bars in your current area.

Hornet

Another general, non-group-specific app, which allows you to have multiple profile pictures so that you can show off all of your best angles! Hornet has a great “explore” function, which lets you change your location so that you can scope out the users in an area you may be visiting soon. It also has a slightly different search function from most of the other apps: in addition to being able to search by username you can also search by hashtag, so you can connect with users who are #TeamTop or #TeamBottom. Lastly the app gives you a feed similar to Facebook: after you favorite other users, their updates will show up in your feed.

Adam4Adam (A4A) / Radar

The app of the old and popular website. What sets this app apart from all the others thus far is that it is the only one that also has a website that you can use and where your profile simultaneously appears. The app functions as a simplified version of the site, and syncs your messages between the two. Unlike many of the other apps, A4A/Radar are 100% free. It also has different message icons to let users know if the recipient of a message has read it or not. Lastly you are able to add people as friends and sort them into lists.

Craigslist (CL)

The popular online classified ad site. CL is the only site on our list right now that does not have an app. The website functions as a listing space for multiple purposes. You can post ads seeking platonic, romantic, or casual encounters, as an individual, couple or in multiple configurations thereof. Once someone finds an ad they like, they use the Craigslist email to contact the poster. Neither the poster nor the one who contacts them will receive the other’s email address, as its all routed through CL (unless of course you send it to them in the message). Another benefit to CL is that it is not just limited to men: it is open to any and all configurations and generals, making it a great place for bisexual and pansexual persons, as well as persons of all genders.

Just She

A chat app for lesbian and bisexual for women who are wanting to date. In the bio it asks for martial history, whether you have/wants kids, what your education level is, interests and religion. Each day you are also given daily matches in whom you can express or deny interest.

Purpled

An app for bisexual men and women, singles and couples. After you sign up it gives you potential matches that you can vote yay or nay on. If you both vote yay, then it will allow you to strike up a conversation. If you wish to just strike up a conversation with someone random, you’ll have to upgrade to the VIP version.

This is a small selection of what’s out there: if you wish to share your experience of one of these apps, to tell a funny or compelling story related to these or any other apps, or to review an app not included here, contact jgrady@outandaboutnashville.com.