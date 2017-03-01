Over 70 restuarants to participate in Nashville CARES Dining Out for Life

Over seventy area restaurants will participate in Nashville CARES annual one-day celebration of food, friendship and fundraising. Dining out for Life in Nashville be take place Tuesday, April 18.

Since it started in 2003, Dining Out for Life has raised more than $1 million to fight HIV/AIDS in Middle Tennessee.

Most restaurants taking part in the fundraiser this year are donating between 30 and 50 percent of their sales for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner to Nashville CARES. Castrillo's Pizza (Inglewood and Sylvan Park locations) and 417 Union will donate 100% of proceeds. Epice and Kalamatas will each donate 75%.

In addition, The Lipstick Lounge will donate 60% of proceeds from its brunch on Saturday April 22 and The Chef and I will donate 30% from its brunch Sunday April 23.

To get involved, all you have to do is gather your family, friends or coworkers and head to a local participating restaurant. To view a list of participating restaurants, visit www.DiningOutForLife.com/nashville/restaurants/ The interactive list can be filtered by neighborhoods in town, cuisine, and meal type (lunch/dinner). As well the list can be sorted alphabetically and by donation amount.