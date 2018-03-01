Ona Rex and Truly Avarenga

Ona Rex (photo at left)was established in 2014 and seeks to provide unique, luxurious garments to the bold, independent woman. Saturated colors, rich textures, and careful silhouettes invoke a sense of whimsy and strength amidst the chaos of the modern world. Ona Rex is designed and produced in-house in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Showing at NFW has become favorite time of year! I look forward to exhibiting my new collections each spring in my hometown and being able to represent an ever-growing and ever-modernizing fashion industry. I can't wait to show everyone what I've been working on so far this year!”

Truly Alvarenga is known primarily for her one-of-a-kind Couture Garments, wielding an aesthetic that is unique, uncluttered and refined in its shaping. Her collections attract admirers through meticulous attention to craftsmanship and the florid stories behind their creation and presentation.

“I am thrilled to be showing my 2019 Collection at NFW. Being a part of Nashville's fashion week for my eighth year means so much to me. My collection explores the beauties of Nyctophilia (a love of the night) and tells a story of a walk in the field and woods by moonlight.”