O&AN to print monthly all-glossy, full color magazine

Now in its fifteenth year in publication, Middle Tennessee's premier LGBT news outlet, Out & About Nashville is gearing up for a major format change, beginning in February 2016. For the first time, O&AN's regular monthly issues will appear in an all-glossy, full color magazine format.



"After years of planning and considering the impact of this change," said Jerry Jones, O&AN's publisher, "we are finally moving forward with a magazine format. It makes a lot of sense for a monthly magazine, and will allow us to attract a wider variety of advertisers. We are also releasing a full range of new products this year, so look for more changes to come."

The Out & About Nashville website recently went live with its online directory of LGBT and LGBT-friendly businesses and organizations, and the new magazine format will feature a page listing of member businesses.

"From an artistic and content perspective, I think the new format will allow our design team to develop new and more creative ways to present our content," James Grady, O&AN managing print editor said. "Our photo and advertising content is vivid and vibrant, and the magazine format will allow every page to shine like our covers always have."

For more information about advertising in the magazine, contact eginsberg@outandaboutnashville.com. If you have content ideas or submissions--including opinions, articles, and photo sets--contact jgrady@outandaboutnashville.com.