O&AN Faves & Raves nominations now open

Nomination period open through October 15

October 1, 2016   Comments

We're looking for the best of LGBT Nashville!

This is your opportunity to nominate your favorite people, places, and organizations in over 50 categories encompassing your experiences within LGBT Nashville Nightlife, Community, Places, Dining, and more.

The nomination period runs from October 1 through October 15.

Then on October 20, voting will open for the top 3 nominees within each category. Voting will end November 5. 

Winners will be announced in our December 2015 issue.

The nomination survey can be accessed below, or at this link.

 

