O&AN certified as LGBT Business Enterprise

Founded in 2002, the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) remains only national not-for-profit advocacy organization dedicated to expanding the economic opportunities and advancements of the LGBT business community. Indeed, with more than 800 certified LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBE), 140 corporate partners, and 60 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, the NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.

The NGLCC’s ongoing mission is to connect its main constituency groups to advance opportunities for the LGBT business community: LGBT–owned businesses, affiliate chambers, corporate partners, and government agencies. Part of the way it fulfills that role responsibly is by certifying businesses as LGBTBEs.

Early this year, O&AN began the lengthy process of working with the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce, one of the NGLCC’s affiliates, to apply for LGBTBE certification. With the help of corporate partner Wells Fargo, the Nashville LGBT Chamber has been raising awareness about the NLGCC’s certification for LGBT-owned businesses for some time, as well as advocating for corporations and local governments to count LGBTBE's in their diversity spending.

On September 1, 2016, O&AN received official notification that its application had been accepted and that certification was awarded. “O&AN is proud to have been certified as a LGBT Business Enterprise by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce,” said publisher Jerry Jones. “While the process was very involved, the exposure and access it brings has definitely made it worth the effort.”

With its certification, O&AN joins a handful of other local businesses that have completed the process, which gives them access to NGLCC resources, as well as networking and educational opportunities. Previously certified enterprises include Allard Ward Architects, BAM! Social Business, Kim Ewell – KE Innerworks, Schmidt Government Solutions, and Yuletide Solutions.