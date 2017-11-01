A new era begins at Street Theatre Company

Few independent theatre companies have broken as much ground in Nashville as Street Theatre. Founded by Cathy Street in 2006, with an innovative spirit it has brought hits from Avenue Q and Spamalot to Miss Saigon and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson to Nashville’s stages.

At the beginning of 2016, Cathy Street stepped down and Jason Tucker took up the reins as the organization’s new executive artistic director. For the next year-and-a-half, Jason worked to build on Street’s commitment to artists and quality, affordable theater.

In October 2017, however, Tucker announced that he was stepping aside. “At the beginning of 2016,” he wrote, “I assumed leadership of STC when founder/artistic director Cathy Street stepped down after ten years of incredible and visionary leadership. I've worked hard to carry on her tradition of excellent craftsmanship, unique storytelling, and engaging content while making sure the company remained solvent and strong as it aims for the future. To that end, it's now time for me to step aside and hand over leadership to a new and exciting theater professional.”

In his letter, Tucker announced that one of Nashville theatre’s familiar faces would be the next to take the helm at Street Theatre.

“I'm beyond thrilled to say that Randy Craft, one of Nashville's finest music directors, as well as an accomplished voice teacher and coach, will be taking on the mantle of Artistic Director of STC,” he announced.

When contacted for comment, Tucker expressed confidence that Craft will carry Street Theatre to the next level. “I have enjoyed working with Randy throughout these last two years,” he said. “He is well poised to carry Street Theatre into the future with his passion and skill. I can’t wait to see what STC has in store.”

In a post on Facebook, Street’s husband JJ wrote, “Thanks to Jason for carrying the STC torch and good luck to Randy as he takes it and runs! Street Theatre is lucky to have talented people like these continuing the work Cathy started. It's exciting to see where it goes next.”

And Cathy herself added, “I am so excited for Randy Craft! I loved working with him on countless STC shows and can't wait to see what he has in store for next season!”

Craft himself could barely contain himself in announcing the good news on Facebook, and he had this to say about work ahead: “I’m very excited to be given this opportunity as the new

Artistic Director of Street Theatre Company. Street Theatre has a special place in my heart for daring to do theatre outside of the box. It’s a privilege having worked with both Cathy Street and Jason Tucker, and what an honor to be in both of their lineage. We have some awesome plans in the works for next season so stay tuned!”

Street Theatre’s mission is “to engage our audience with universal stories that speak to the human experience and challenge conversation, to support local artists, to provide arts education to children of all ages, and to foster a new generation of theater arts participants and supporters.”