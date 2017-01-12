A new bill wants Tennesseans to pretend our marriages don't exist

A bill has been filed in the Tennessee Legislature that would restrict the use of the terms "husband," "wife," "mother," and "father" from use regarding those in same-sex marriages.

The Tennessee Equality Project commented:

Such a bill would cause problems for same-sex parents, same-sex couples adopting children, and transgender and gender non-conforming people--basically anyone who doesn't fit more traditional meanings of husband, wife, mother, or father in a variety of situations in which the words are used in the law. The bill at worst erases our community and at best makes life difficult as we attempt to live our true gender identities and have our family relationships recognized.

The Davidson County Democratic Party is asking supporters to contact the bill's sponsor, Senator Janice Bowling, and tell her to withdraw the bill. Her contact information: Phone: 615-741-6694, Fax: (615) 253-0260, Mail: 301 6th Avenue North Suite 310A, War Memorial Bldg. Nashville, TN 37243.

