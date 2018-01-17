New A&E column spotlights projects from LGBT artists in music, literature, film

The Rainbow Connection, Out & About Nashville’s monthly arts and entertainment column, spotlights new books, records and novelty projects released by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBT family, as well as independent, queer artists worth following. Three resistance raconteurs – a poetry slam champ, a female-fronted, genre-/gender-bender band, and a seasoned troubadour – release brand new albums this month. Here are the details:

1/12 – Andrea Gibson releases Hey Galaxy

Activist/poet Andrea Gibson will celebrate the release of her seventh spoken world record on the 12th, an album necessitated by America’s current political chaos.

1/19 – Tune-Yards release I Can Feel You Creep into My Private Life

Merrill Garbus’ avant-garde-world beat-indie pop band will drop its fourth LP on the 19th in preparation for a fresh new tour.

1/26 – Mary Gauthier releases Rifles & Rosary Beads

Acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier will debut her trunk of new tunes on the 26th, a project written with military veterans and their families.

