Nashville's Marisa Richmond a noted "influencer" in The Advocate

Dr. Marisa Richmond, a "Nashville activist, Democratic politico, college professor" — as she's noted in the article — has been selected by The Advocate as an influencer!

TransGriot founder Monica Roberts was asked by the magazine to identify five LGBT people who influenced her most, as part of its "5 for Fighting" online gallery and, of those five, Roberts chose Richmond.

Roberts posted the news on Facebook earlier this week.

According to Richmond, it all came as a surprise.

"She did not alert me in advance about it," she said. "I only found out about this today when she posted it on her Facebook page."

Monica Roberts is one of America's most influential trans advocates, a Houston-based blogger, writer, and activist who founded TransGriot (pronounced "GREE-oh"), which focuses on issues facing trans women of color.

"It was a real honor being named by her since she is such a strong advocate for trans people of color, and especially African American trans women," said Richmond.

"I have known Monica for about 20 years or so," said Richmond. "I don't recall exactly when we met, but it has been a number of years. I even took her out for BBQ when she came to Nashville for a day!"

Photo at top: From the Creating Change conference in Houston, 2014. Monica Roberts is third from right; Marisa Richmond, second from right.