Nashville's Marisa Richmond nominated to become Democratic National Committee delegate

It won't be official until the Democratic National Committee meets on Saturday October 21 but, according to a memo sent to DNC members this week, Nashville trans activist Marisa Richmond has been identified as one of 75 nominees to become new at-large members of the organization.

The announcement comes at an interesting time for the DNC. Earlier this year it underwent a leadership change when Tom Perez was elected Chairman in a decisive vote that effectively pitted the supporters of 2016 Presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders against each other.

Highlighting the diversity of the 75, DNC National Press Secretary Michael Tyler told The Hill, "This slate doubles millennial and Native American at-large representation, provides unprecedented representation for our allies in the labor community, and increases the presence of Puerto Rican at-large members at a time when the Trump administration refuses to take responsibility for the millions of Americans who are still suffering through a major humanitarian crisis."

The selections aren't without their share of controversy. NBC News notes that, at the same time, a number of officials have been removed from long held positions. The moves were identified as opportunities to counter the influence of President Trump to potential voters.

Richmond, a veteran advocate for the trans community in Nashville and nationwide, was noted particularly by the DNC in the NBC piece "to point to the DNC's efforts at diversity" (though the article mistakenly identified Ms. Richmond a millennial).

On the same day that nominees will be confirmed at the DNC gathering in Las Vegas, Richmond will participate as a member of the Metro Human Relations Commission in a Victory Institute/TEP training session for LGBT leaders in Tennessee. She will join locally elected officials Nancy VanReece, Brett Withers, Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell, as well as a number of other notable names in local politics for a daylong LGBT Leadership Summit.

Photo: Marisa Richmond with U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.