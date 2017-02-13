The Nashville Pride Festival will span two days this year

Nashville Pride has announced an expanded two-day plan for its annual pride festival. It marks the first time in the organization's 28 year history that the festival will extend beyond a single day. It is slated to take place on Saturday, June 24th from 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday, June 25th from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The annual celebration of LGBT+ equality and culture returns to the footsteps of Metro Government at Public Square Park.

In 2016 the organization welcomed more than 20,000 people to the festival and had an estimated 3,000 in attendance at the 5th Annual Equality Walk.

This year Bridgesont returns as presenting sponsor, along with returning sponsors Nissan, Delta, Genesco, Dollar General and more. The organization will announce performers and special events in early Spring.

"As we are seeing equality and the very nature of our person, attacked from many different fronts, we must continue to celebrate our lives, our pride, and our history," said Nashville Pride President Phil Cobucci. "Just 47 years ago, the Stonewall marches were a fight for our rights, it is not the time to sit idly by and forget our history or not celebrate how far we've come. We must move forward together."

In an effort to simplify the ticketing and admission process for attendees, the organization is announcing a single ticketing option for the festival of $5 per attendee at the gates, each day. VIP and the all new fast pass will be available on the organization website starting in early May. The organizations' fundraising membership program, "Friends with Benefits" is a way to support the programs of Nashville Pride while also securing VIP access to the annual festival before tickets go on sale, while also receiving access to special events year-round.

A full calendar of Pride events, as well as details about sponsorship and donation opportunities, can be found at nashvillepride.org

Photo from Nashville Pride Festival/O&AN files