Nashville Pride continues Friends With Benefits program

Mark your calendars. Nashville Pride will return to Public Square Park the weekend of June 23-24 with entertainment, vendors, beverages and the likely return of the hot and sticky ... weather.

Want access to the shaded lounge? Read on…

You can become one of Pride’s "Friends With Benefits" for a monthly donation to cover Nashville’s LGBTQ+ festival and get access to that tent, mixers such as the one O&AN attended Tuesday night, and swag galore.

Nashville Pride outgoing president Phil Cobucci chatted with our own Julie Chase at Pride’s Winter Mixer to explain how:

With the fun comes the sun. Reach for shade!

For more information visit: http://www.nashvillepride.org/donate