Nashville Pride announces 2017 festival entertainment

Organizers of the 28th Annual Nashville Pride Festival presented by Bridgestone have announced the 2017 Nissan Main Stage entertainment line up.

Lizzo, Conrad Sewell, Big Freedia, La Bouche, CeCe Peniston, Ty Herndon, Julien Baker, Ezra Furman, Bright Light Bright Light, Alanna Royale, Trevor James Tillery and more are scheduled to perform over the weekend.



The Nissan Main Stage will be hosted by ObSINity, Jordan Allen, and Jaidynn Diore Fierce, plus DJs Laby B, DJ Ricky Stixx and DJ Remedy.



This year’s Pride Festival will take place on Saturday June 24th and Sunday June 25th at Public Square Park in Downtown Nashville. Saturday’s festival kicks off with the Equality Walk at 10:00 am. Dates and times for specific performances will be released at a later date.

Lizzo — The buzzworthy Milwaukee native released Coconut Oil, her breakout EP, earlier this year. “Good as Hell”, the lead single, is a massive anthem about personal beauty and positivity and has earned millions of streams, as well as placement in a Super Bowl 2017 ad for Health Partners. In addition sold out shows around the country, Lizzo was invited to perform at Super Bowl LIVE with Solange. Nashville Pride marks Lizzo’s Music City debut!



Conrad Sewell — Best known for his vocal work with Kygo (“Firestone”) and AVICI (“Taste the Feeling”), as well as his chart-topping single, “Remind Me”, Australian native Conrad Sewell’s music can be heard in clubs around the world. Tours with Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynn, and Andra Day have helped propel this rising pop star to international popularity.

Big Freedia — The undisputed “Queen of Bounce” returns to Nashville following a packed show at Exit/In in late 2016. From her FUSE network feature, “Queen of Bounce” to her 2016 autobiography, “God Save The Diva Queen”, to leading and setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for “Most People Twerking Simultaneously”, Freedia is an iconic performer like no other.



Information on the entire 2017 Nissan Main Stage lineup is available at nashvillepride.org

Watch the preview video...

The Nashville Pride Festival will take place in Downtown Nashville at Public Square Park on the footsteps of the Davidson County Metro Government on Saturday June 24th and Sunday June 25th. Daily passes are $5.00. Daily passes and VIP tickets are now on sale at nashvillepride.org



The 2017 Nashville Pride Festival is presented by Bridgestone and supported by Nissan, Delta Air Lines, Genesco, Journeys, Miller Lite, Jack Daniels, Dollar General, Tribe, Play Dance Bar, Curb Records, el Jimador, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Curb Records, Vanderbilt University, Absolut Vodka, Opry Mills Mall, First Tennessee Bank, Barefoot Wine, Sam’s Club, Hard Rock Cafe, Cummins, Village Real Estate, Charleston Mix, Lyft, Baker Donelson, Eastside Heights, State Farm, Nashville Scene, Do615, Out & About Nashville, The East Nashvillian, and Lighting 100.