Nashville police release video, description of McMillin Street gunman

Nashville police have released surveillance video and a physical description of a suspect in the shooting on McMillin Street that occurred early Saturday morning near popular community establishments Tribe and Play. Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying him.

According to a release from MNPD, the 20-year-old gunshot victim and his 27-year-old partner were sitting in a vehicle when the suspect approached. He began a conversation with them and was allowed to sit with them in the car. After several minutes, he pulled a pistol and attempted to rob the victims.

On the passenger side of the vehicle along the sidewalk, the 27-year-old got into a physical altercation with the suspect. The 20-year-old exited the vehicle at that point and charged toward the suspect in an attempt to tackle him to the ground to assist his boyfriend. A single gunshot was fired striking him in the left side of the face in the eye. (He was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and released.) The suspect fled northbound on McMillin Street toward State Street.

The gunman is described as a black man, 5’11” tall, with a dark complexion and short hair. He wore a black shirt, black shorts and white shoes. He also has tattoos on his face, including numbers under at least one eye.

Anyone recognizing the gunman from the surveillance video or still photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.