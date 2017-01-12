Nashville to march in solidarity with Women's March on Washington

A local committee is working to coordinate a march of solidarity with those participating in the Women's March on Washington. On January 21, as thousands descend on Washington, DC to proclaim that women's rights are human rights, a similar march will take place here in Nashville.

The opening rally will begin at Cumberland Park on 1st Street at 10am. The march itself will begin at 11am and will travel to Legislative Plaza. A series of teach-ins will take place there between 1 and 3pm.

According to a Facebook Event, the event is an inclusive march, that everyone who supports women's rights are welcome to participate. As examples, the organizers list a number of potentially interested parties: Women & Girls & Femmes & GNC, Men & Boys, Families, People of Color, Immigrants, LGBTQ Community, People with Disabilities, Climate Change Advocates, all religious communities.

From the EventBrite page:

We intend for this to be the largest turnout for solidarity marches in TN History! We'll take our energy and momentum to tackle What's Next in TN. Coalition building to present a united front of resistance regarding discriminatory legislation and policies that violate human rights. Women's Rights Are Human Rights! Let's Do This.

Interested volunteers can self-identify on the EventBrite page form.

Notably, the Women's March on Washington is taking place the day after the Presidential inauguration. Organizers in Washington say that while the march is not a protest against the incoming President, according to Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, "we will send a strong message to the incoming administration that millions of people across this country are prepared to fight attacks on reproductive health care, abortion services, and access to Planned Parenthood, as they intersect with the rights of young people, people of color, immigrants, and people of all faiths, backgrounds, and incomes."