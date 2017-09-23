Nashville LGBT Chamber's TASTE is coming soon

The Nashville LGBT Chamber’s sixth annual TASTE fundraiser will be on Sunday, November 19th in Nissan Stadium's West Club. Event proceeds provide educational, networking and community-building opportunities for the organization's LGBT members, businesses and allies.

The Chamber unveiled a new TASTE logo at their Brewing Up Business networking event on August 22 at Nashville Education, Community, and Arts Television (NECAT). The new logo was created in partnership with Nashville’s Nossi College of Art. Elisabeth Hunt, a Graphic Design and Media summer graduate created the logo in conjunction with Nossi College’s All Access office. Nossi All Access helps give students real-world experiences while in college.

Libby Funke Luff, Director of Marketing and Student Activities, shepherded a committee comprised of members of the LGBT Chamber’s marketing committee, board of directors and members through the creative brief process starting in June.

“We recognized our largest annual fundraising event did not express the experience that attendees were experiencing and sharing,” said Ron Snitker, Vice-President of the Nashville LGBT Chamber. “We are ecstatic this new logo conveys the journey guests experience as they TASTE their way through Nashville’s top tastemakers with food and beverage tastings and an exceptional silent auction. Every year there are surprises.”

TASTE, the Chamber's sixth annual signature event, features food and beverage vendors including restaurants, bakers, bars, brewers, caterers, coffeehouses, creameries, distilleries, mixologists, spirits sellers, and wineries who are all judged in categories including Best Appetizer, Best Cocktail, Best Dessert and People's Choice. The event also features an exceptional silent auction with fine and performing arts tickets, food and dining certificates, hotel stays, and personal services. Nfocus Magazine named TASTE the Best Revamped Party of 2014. Current sponsors include Comcast, Anode and Medi-Copy.

For more information about the event including tickets, vendor application, silent auction donation and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.tastenashville.org.