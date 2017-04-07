Nashville LGBT Chamber hires membership & events coordinator

After a nationwide search and research for over fifty applicants, the Nashville LGBT Chamber's CEO Lisa Howe has named Matthew Burns as the Membership and Events Coordinator. Burns is the Chamber's second full-time staff person in five years.

“Matthew has an extremely successful background in organizational development, customer experience, communications, and managing multiple activities at once,” said Lisa Howe. “Matthew brings experience that will allow the LGBT Chamber to continue growing while increasing the value of membership to both current and potential members. We are excited to add him to our team and get started.”

Matthew Burns was the Department Supervisor for the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University. At Austin Peay, Matthew hired, trained, and supervised over forty employees. He scheduled and managed all events, concerts, and overall course development. Over a four year period, Burns exponentially grew enrollment, course offerings, and increased social media following, by at least 500%, for the Community School for the Arts.

Prior to his work at Austin Peay, Matthew Burns taught K-5 music for twelve years at Centennial Elementary in Dickson, TN. In addition to teaching general music, he started and directed an after-school choral program, coordinated the county's elementary music educators’ professional development, and assisted with organizing the school's annual fundraiser.

Most recently, Burns lived in Boston where he spent time working as the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital and to the General/Artistic Director of the Boston Lyric Opera.

Joe Woolley, President of the Board of the LGBT Chamber, says of the hire, “We are excited to have Matthew join the staff. He will allow our membership to grow and our programs and events to improve, while taking daily tasks off of our CEO’s plate. Having two full-time employees distinguishes the LGBT Chamber from other minority business organizations. This investment allows us to grow the capacity of the Nashville LGBT Chamber, and that benefits our organization, our members, and our city.”

“I am very excited to be a part of this organization and be given the chance to give back to the local LGBT community,” Burns said. “I look forward to working with LGBT Chamber members and helping the LGBT Chamber serve its mission of providing economic growth opportunities for our members.”