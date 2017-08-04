The Nashville Grizzlies want to wash your car

The Nashville Grizzlies are raising funds to support the team in preparation for the biennial Bingham Cup tournament, occurring next in Amsterdam 2018 following the team's enormously successful turn hosting the event last year.

The guys teamed up with Nashville photographer Joe Buglewicz to produce these preview photos that all the gay boys and straight girls and like-minded folk from all around should find something to enjoy, some reason to dirty up their vehicle anyway.

So if you're still making weekend plans, then feel free to hit the Lipstick Lounge on Saturday, August 5 between 10am and 3pm. The suggested donation is $20. For more info, see the Facebook event page.